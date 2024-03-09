'It will be a sweep': Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena finalise alliance with BJP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday announced that his party and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena had finalised an alliance with BJP in what he called was a win-win situation for both the country and the southern state.

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday announced that his party and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena had finalised an alliance with BJP in what he called was a win-win situation for both the country and the southern state.

Naidu's remarks came after he held a second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

"It will be a sweep," Naidu siad on Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll prospects of TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance. "Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, state," Naidu was quoted saying by PTI after the meeting. He confirmed that BJP, TDP, JanaSena have come to understanding for alliance in polls.

Earlier in the day, Rebel YSR Congress Party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the coming together of the BJP, TDP, and JanaSena Party was essential to rid the state of the "devil" ruling it -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party. Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Shah and Nadda on Thursday too.

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had on Friday said that the BJP, the JanaSena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

