ETV Bharat / state

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting Today To Finalise Bihar Candidate List

According to sources, BJP and JD(U) will together contest around 200 to 203 seats, while the remaining will be distributed among smaller allies.

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting latest update NDA Bihar Candidate List October 12 2025
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others pose for a group picture during the NDA leaders meeting in Patna | File photo (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) is set to be held today (Sunday, Oct 12) at the BJP office in the national capital to finalise the names of candidates for the Bihar elections.

Sources said that senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present to deliberate on the election strategy and shortlist candidates for all major constituencies in the state.

The selection process is expected to be thorough, with discussions focused on ensuring strong contenders in each seat, they said, adding the official list of BJP candidates will be released after the meeting, enabling the party to accelerate poll preparations.

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting latest update NDA Bihar Candidate List October 12 2025
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others pose for a group picture during the NDA leaders meeting in Patna | File photo (ANI)

According to sources, the NDA's negotiations have reached an understanding that the BJP and JD(U) will together contest around 200 to 203 seats, while the remaining 40 to 42 will be distributed among the three smaller allies. As per the tentative arrangement, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) is likely to get 26 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) eight, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) six.

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting latest update NDA Bihar Candidate List October 12 2025
Amit Shah chairing a meeting of NDA leaders | File photo (ANI)

The meeting comes a day after senior NDA leaders met at the residence of BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and Hidustan Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM)(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. NDA leaders have been engaged in discussions on seat distribution.

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting latest update NDA Bihar Candidate List October 12 2025
An artist paints a voter awareness mural on the wall for the upcoming "Bihar Assembly 2025 election", in Patna on October 7, 2025. (ANI)

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting discontent among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that discussions were still in progress.

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting latest update NDA Bihar Candidate List October 12 2025
Schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections (ANI)

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, frustrated by the ongoing delays in seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan, have hinted at the possibility of contesting the Bihar Assembly elections on their own. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

Read More

  1. Dressing Up 'Netajis': Tailor, Cloth Shops Near Patna's MLA Flats Get Busy As Elections Near
  2. Bihar Elections: Ticket Aspirants Crowd Patna Party Headquarters Amid Hopes And Frustrations

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR CANDIDATE LISTCENTRAL ELECTION COMMITTEENDA BIHAR CANDIDATESBIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSCEC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.