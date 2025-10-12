ETV Bharat / state

BJP Central Election Committee Meeting Today To Finalise Bihar Candidate List

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others pose for a group picture during the NDA leaders meeting in Patna | File photo ( ANI )

The selection process is expected to be thorough, with discussions focused on ensuring strong contenders in each seat, they said, adding the official list of BJP candidates will be released after the meeting, enabling the party to accelerate poll preparations.

Sources said that senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present to deliberate on the election strategy and shortlist candidates for all major constituencies in the state.

New Delhi : A meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) is set to be held today (Sunday, Oct 12) at the BJP office in the national capital to finalise the names of candidates for the Bihar elections.

According to sources, the NDA's negotiations have reached an understanding that the BJP and JD(U) will together contest around 200 to 203 seats, while the remaining 40 to 42 will be distributed among the three smaller allies. As per the tentative arrangement, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) is likely to get 26 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) eight, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) six.

Amit Shah chairing a meeting of NDA leaders | File photo (ANI)

The meeting comes a day after senior NDA leaders met at the residence of BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and Hidustan Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM)(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. NDA leaders have been engaged in discussions on seat distribution.

An artist paints a voter awareness mural on the wall for the upcoming "Bihar Assembly 2025 election", in Patna on October 7, 2025. (ANI)

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting discontent among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that discussions were still in progress.

Schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections (ANI)