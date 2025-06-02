BJP Candidate Jeewan Gupta Files Nomination For Ludhiana West, Union Minister Bittu Targets AAP And Cong

Ludhiana: BJP candidate Jeewan Gupta filed his nomination papers here on Monday, which was the last day to file nominations. Tuesday is the last day to withdraw nominations and after that, the nomination papers will be scrutinized.

A public meeting was also organized by the BJP earlier today, when Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu said, 'This is not the election of the people of the Ludhiana West constituency but of the Aam Aadmi Party because it is caused to send Arvind Kejriwal to the Rajya Sabha. Sanjeev Arora, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha, was made a candidate from this constituency by terminating his Rajya Sabha membership."

Union Minister Bittu further said that this is just dirty politics being done by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and said that the land pooling that is being talked about between Ludhiana and different parts of Punjab will not be allowed under any circumstances. Outside leaders are trying to capture our lands here, which will not be allowed, he said.

Speaking on the alleged discord in Congress, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu said that this is nothing new in that party. He said that elections are going on in the Ludhiana West constituency, but the opposition leader Pratap Bajwa is going to America to meet people. How can it be that the candidate himself and his other colleagues do not want their president to come to Ludhiana and campaign for them, he asked.

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu has also raised questions on the leadership of the Punjab Congress President. He said that after the command of the Congress came into the hands of Warring, there descended an atmosphere of chaos in the party. There is no mutual consensus among any worker or senior leader, overall an atmosphere of chaos has been created in the Congress under the presidency of Warring.