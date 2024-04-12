BJP Can Put Kejriwal behind Bars, Cannot Imprison His Ideas: Bhagwant Mann

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann argued that the BJP can arrest Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal but cannot imprison his ideas and the changes he and his Aam Aadmi Party have brought about. He emphasised that thousands across the country are following the party's principles of providing what the people need.

Digboi (Assam): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that the BJP can put his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, but cannot imprison his ideas and the change he and his Aam Aadmi Party has brought about.

The idea with which the AAP works has been witnessed in Delhi and Punjab and they (the BJP) can arrest one Kejriwal, but there are thousands across the country who are following the party principles of giving to the people what they need the most, Mann said at an election rally here.

They thought that if Kejriwal is sent to jail, AAP will be finished. But, how will they imprison his ideas? the Punjab CM said, while campaigning for his party candidate Manoj Dhanowar for the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency.

The BJP has been telling jhoot pe jhoot (lie upon lie), but people have realised that this cannot go on, Mann claimed. In 2015, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the then Congress minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the most corrupt person in Assam, he said.

Sarma (the Assam CM), however, is now clean as he has entered the BJP washing machine, but how long will they fool people? Mann said. Sarma was the education and health minister of Assam during the Congress rule but what stopped him from coming up with quality schools and hospitals, the AAP leader said.

I have been told 8,000 government schools have been closed down in Assam as there were no students. Why are the children not going to government schools - because the parents have lost their trust due to its poor conditions, he alleged.

Mann claimed that the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab have built quality school infrastructure and now parents are withdrawing their children from private schools and admitting them to government schools. The same will happen in Assam if the AAP candidates are elected.

