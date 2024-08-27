ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Horror: BJP Calls Dawn-To-Dusk 'Bengal Bandh' On Wednesday Over Police Action On Protesters

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

The BJP in West Bengal has announced a 12-hour statewide general strike for Wednesday in response to what they describe as police brutality against participants of the Nabanna Abhijan march. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar criticised the police's action during the protest at the state Secretariat, leading to the decision to call the strike.

BJP Calls for 12-Hr General Strike in Bengal on Wednesday
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Kolkata: The Opposition BJP in West Bengal has called a 12-hour statewide general strike on Wednesday against alleged police highhandedness on participants of the Nabanna Abhijan (march) today. Speaking to reporters, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "The party has called for a 12-hour general strike across Bengal tomorrow in protest against what the police did today during the march to state secretariat Nabanna.

On Thursday, we will start a sit-in demonstration and all possible legal and medical aid will be provided to the students, who participated in today's march. BJP women's wing, the Mahila Morcha has called for a protest march on August 30 and we urge all to come out on the streets and protest against this government. This protest is not BJP's, it is a social protest."

The police resorted to lathi-charge, lobbed tear gas shells and used water canons to disperse protesters at several locations in Howrah and Kolkata who were part of a protest march towards Nabanna, the state Secretariat. Several police personnel and some protesters sustained injuries during the skirmish.

The march, Nabanna Abhijan, was called by the students, demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and justice for the 31-year-old female doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered. The CBI has been investigating the case and a civic police volunteer has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more: 'Nabanna Abhijan' Rally Updates: Kolkata Police Use Water Cannons, Barricades To Stop Protesters

Kolkata: The Opposition BJP in West Bengal has called a 12-hour statewide general strike on Wednesday against alleged police highhandedness on participants of the Nabanna Abhijan (march) today. Speaking to reporters, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "The party has called for a 12-hour general strike across Bengal tomorrow in protest against what the police did today during the march to state secretariat Nabanna.

On Thursday, we will start a sit-in demonstration and all possible legal and medical aid will be provided to the students, who participated in today's march. BJP women's wing, the Mahila Morcha has called for a protest march on August 30 and we urge all to come out on the streets and protest against this government. This protest is not BJP's, it is a social protest."

The police resorted to lathi-charge, lobbed tear gas shells and used water canons to disperse protesters at several locations in Howrah and Kolkata who were part of a protest march towards Nabanna, the state Secretariat. Several police personnel and some protesters sustained injuries during the skirmish.

The march, Nabanna Abhijan, was called by the students, demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and justice for the 31-year-old female doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered. The CBI has been investigating the case and a civic police volunteer has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more: 'Nabanna Abhijan' Rally Updates: Kolkata Police Use Water Cannons, Barricades To Stop Protesters

Last Updated : 20 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPGENERAL STRIKENABANNAKOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER CASEWEST BENGAL RAPE AND MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.