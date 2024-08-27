ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Horror: BJP Calls Dawn-To-Dusk 'Bengal Bandh' On Wednesday Over Police Action On Protesters

Kolkata: The Opposition BJP in West Bengal has called a 12-hour statewide general strike on Wednesday against alleged police highhandedness on participants of the Nabanna Abhijan (march) today. Speaking to reporters, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "The party has called for a 12-hour general strike across Bengal tomorrow in protest against what the police did today during the march to state secretariat Nabanna.

On Thursday, we will start a sit-in demonstration and all possible legal and medical aid will be provided to the students, who participated in today's march. BJP women's wing, the Mahila Morcha has called for a protest march on August 30 and we urge all to come out on the streets and protest against this government. This protest is not BJP's, it is a social protest."

The police resorted to lathi-charge, lobbed tear gas shells and used water canons to disperse protesters at several locations in Howrah and Kolkata who were part of a protest march towards Nabanna, the state Secretariat. Several police personnel and some protesters sustained injuries during the skirmish.