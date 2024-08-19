ETV Bharat / state

BJP Brought Haryana To Top In Unemployment, Drug Addiction, Crime And Corruption: Congress MP Deepender Hooda

Ambala (Haryana): With political tensions escalating following the announcement of assembly poll dates in Haryana, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of derailing the state's development and placing Haryana at the top of the country in terms of unemployment, drug addiction, crime, and corruption.

Addressing Congress' "Haryana Mange Hisaab" rally at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday, the Rohtak MP targeted the current Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, asserting that the BJP had made numerous announcements but had failed to implement any of them.

Hooda further criticised the BJP, claiming that "these announcements are either false and cannot be implemented, or the party never intended to implement these schemes."

Discussing preparations for the upcoming state elections, Hooda said, "In the last few days, I have visited about 50 assembly constituencies, and the overwhelming sentiment is clear: the BJP government is on its way out, and the Congress government is coming in."

Commenting on the law and order situation in Haryana, Hooda pointed out that, according to a report released by the Government of India, Haryana currently has the highest crime rate in the country.