BJP Backed Candidates Win Two Of Three Seats in MLC Poll In Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP-backed candidates have won two of the three MLC seats in Telangana, for which elections were held on February 27.

Ch Anji Reddy, supported by the BJP, beat Narender Reddy of the Congress by a margin of over 5,000 votes in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency of the state's legislative council. The result of this seat was declared in the early hours of Thursday.

Elections were held for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency in the preferential voting system using ballots. Counting of votes began on Monday last.

Malka Komaraiah, supported by the BJP, bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency, and the independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili (backed by a teachers' union) won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

The results of the two Teachers' constituencies were declared late on Monday.

The counting was a time-consuming process as it involved the segregation of valid and invalid votes, followed by preferential counting.

The victories in two of the three MLC seats came as a morale booster for the BJP in the state.

The saffron party fielded candidates for all three seats, while the ruling Congress contested only the Graduates' constituency. The BRS stayed away from the election.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders campaigned extensively in the election.