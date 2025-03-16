ETV Bharat / state

BJP Announces Three Candidates For Maharashtra Legislative Council Bye-Election

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The bye-election, scheduled on March 27, is aimed at filling five vacant seats.

BJP leaders who have been fielded are Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar and Dadarao Keche. The vacancies have arisen following election of sitting members to the State Legislative Assembly.

Sandeep Joshi is the former mayor of Nagpur and has worked in BJP's Yuva Morcha. Dadarao Keche, a former two-time BJP MLA from Arvi constituency in Wardha district, was denied ticket in the 2024 elections. After this, he rebelled against the party by filing ticket as an independent candidate. It was only after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him to Delhi, that he withdrew his application. Sanjay Kenekar has worked as BJP's state general secretary.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), nominations can be filed till March 17 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 27 after completion of the voting process on the same day.