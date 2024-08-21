ETV Bharat / state

BJP And NCP Candidates File Nominations For Two Rajya Sabha Seats From Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nominees of BJP and NCP, Dhairyasheel Patil and Nitin Patil, respectively, on Wednesday filed their nominations for September 3 by-polls to two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on the last day of submitting the papers.

The BJP nominated Dhairyasheel Patil for the seat vacated by Udayanraje Bhosale who won the Lok Sabha election from Satara constituency. Nitin Patil is fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the RS seat that fell vacant after Union minister Piyush Goyal's election to Lok Sabha from Mumbai North constituency.

Besides Dhairyasheel Patil, two Independents have filed nominations for the seat vacated by Bhosle and one Independent for the seat to be contested by Nitin Patil. Given the strength of the BJP and allies in the Maharashtra Assembly, both Patils are set to win comfortably.