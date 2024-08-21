ETV Bharat / state

BJP And NCP Candidates File Nominations For Two Rajya Sabha Seats From Maharashtra

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Ahead of the by-poll, two nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party filed their nominations for vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on Wednesday, which is slated for September 3.

BJP And NCP Candidates File Nominations For Two Rajya Sabha Seats From Maharashtra
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Nominees of BJP and NCP, Dhairyasheel Patil and Nitin Patil, respectively, on Wednesday filed their nominations for September 3 by-polls to two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on the last day of submitting the papers.

The BJP nominated Dhairyasheel Patil for the seat vacated by Udayanraje Bhosale who won the Lok Sabha election from Satara constituency. Nitin Patil is fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the RS seat that fell vacant after Union minister Piyush Goyal's election to Lok Sabha from Mumbai North constituency.

Besides Dhairyasheel Patil, two Independents have filed nominations for the seat vacated by Bhosle and one Independent for the seat to be contested by Nitin Patil. Given the strength of the BJP and allies in the Maharashtra Assembly, both Patils are set to win comfortably.

Legislature officials on Wednesday said the result of by-polls will be announced on August 26 as nominations of Independents will be rejected. Goyal was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in June this year. Bhosale has been a member of the Upper House of Parliament since 2020.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs of a legislative assembly who vote in proportional representation with the single transferable vote (STV) system. In the 288-member House, with effective strength reduced to 274 as 14 seats are vacant, BJP has 103 MLAs, NCP 42, Congress 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10. 13 MLAs are Independents, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, and Prahar Janshakti Party 2.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, CPI (M), Swabhimani Paksha, RSP, Jan Surajya Shakti Party, Krantikari Shetkari Paksha, and PWP have one member each.

Read More

Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde; Dubs Him As 'Lier'

Mumbai: Nominees of BJP and NCP, Dhairyasheel Patil and Nitin Patil, respectively, on Wednesday filed their nominations for September 3 by-polls to two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on the last day of submitting the papers.

The BJP nominated Dhairyasheel Patil for the seat vacated by Udayanraje Bhosale who won the Lok Sabha election from Satara constituency. Nitin Patil is fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the RS seat that fell vacant after Union minister Piyush Goyal's election to Lok Sabha from Mumbai North constituency.

Besides Dhairyasheel Patil, two Independents have filed nominations for the seat vacated by Bhosle and one Independent for the seat to be contested by Nitin Patil. Given the strength of the BJP and allies in the Maharashtra Assembly, both Patils are set to win comfortably.

Legislature officials on Wednesday said the result of by-polls will be announced on August 26 as nominations of Independents will be rejected. Goyal was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in June this year. Bhosale has been a member of the Upper House of Parliament since 2020.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs of a legislative assembly who vote in proportional representation with the single transferable vote (STV) system. In the 288-member House, with effective strength reduced to 274 as 14 seats are vacant, BJP has 103 MLAs, NCP 42, Congress 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10. 13 MLAs are Independents, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, and Prahar Janshakti Party 2.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, CPI (M), Swabhimani Paksha, RSP, Jan Surajya Shakti Party, Krantikari Shetkari Paksha, and PWP have one member each.

Read More

Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde; Dubs Him As 'Lier'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA BYPOLL ELECTIONBJP NCP CANDIDATES FILE NOMINATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.