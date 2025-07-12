ETV Bharat / state

BJP And Congress Working 'Hand-In-Glove' In Punjab: Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh: A day after Chandigarh police filed an FIR against Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and another minister on a complaint filed by leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for alleged defamation and forgery, the former on Saturday said it has become clear that the Congress and the BJP are working 'hand-in-glove.'

"When nothing worked in the Majithia case, a false complaint was filed against us with the Chandigarh Police. Within 24 hours, the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR. Chandigarh Police is working under the BJP and the Home Ministry," said Cheema.

The police on Friday had registered the case against an 'unknown media handler' of AAP, along with Cheema and Aman Arora on the complaint of Bajwa, who accused the ruling party and its leaders of circulating a doctored version of a video he posted related to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The case was registered under BNS Sections 336 (4) (forgery), 356 (defamation) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy).

In his complaint, Bajwa had sought an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party, "their leaders and their henchmen for fabricating videos" against him. He also referred to a recent case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

"Recently, an FIR was registered against Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. His wife, Ganieve Kaur, is a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Punjab. In blatant violation of the law, officials from the Punjab Vigilance Bureau entered her home and even went into her bedroom. Such conduct towards a woman is unacceptable and contrary to the law," Bajwa stated in his complaint.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, AAP leader and minister Cheema said the Chandigarh police registered the FIR against him and Arora within 24 hours of receiving the complaint from Bajwa.

"Look how fast the Chandigarh police comes into action. The LoP files an application and, within 24 hours, the BJP government registers an FIR against the AAP leaders. We are not scared of speaking the truth. But with this, it has become clear that Bajwa, Congress and BJP are all together," alleged Cheema.