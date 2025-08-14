BJP And Congress Clash Over Par-Tapi-Narmada Project In Gujarat

Valsad: The Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link Project has become a centre of political debate in Gujarat, with a war of words arising between the BJP MP Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel and Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel on this issue.

Last Sunday, Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil announced the suspension of the Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link Project following the protest by the tribal community. He stated that the decision was made to avoid harming the interests of the tribals.

In addition, no detailed project report (DPR) for this project has been presented in Parliament, which is why Dhaval dismissed the rumours.

The MP also presented a written letter from the Central Water Resources Department to the media stating that this project has been cancelled and accused Anant of misleading the tribal people.

In response to this, the MLA attacked the BJP government, saying that it is difficult to trust the BJP government as tribal interests are being continuously ignored. He organised a protest rally and demanded that the Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, release a white paper on this issue.

The Congress leader also mocked the MP Dhaval by addressing him as ‘Jethalal’, a comic character of a famous serial on a private TV channel. “Jethalal should come and guide us in the rally to be held in Dharampur tomorrow,” Anant said.

He also targeted Gandevi MLA and former cabinet minister Naresh Patel. “Naresh Patel should also come to us and give us proper guidance so that our agitation can stop,” the MLA said.

He referred to the Saturday rally as "Aar-Parni Jang" (a fight to finish). He said that it is being held at Dharampur for the rights of the tribal community and for the demand of a white paper.

More about the project

The Par Tapi Narmada project, which dates back to 1980, was aimed at diverting surplus water from the Western Ghats to the drought-prone regions of Saurashtra and Kutch. It proposes to link three rivers: the Par River, which originates in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and flows through Valsad; the Tapi, which begins in Saputara and passes through Maharashtra and Gujarat’s Surat district; and the Narmada, which starts in Madhya Pradesh and flows through Maharashtra, Bharuch, and Narmada districts in Gujarat.

The project was an idea of the then Union Ministry of Irrigation and the Central Water Commission and part of the National Perspective Plan.