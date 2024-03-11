BJP, Allies File Nominations for up Legislative Council Elections

Lucknow: Ten candidates of BJP and its allies filed their nominations for upcoming biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday.

Among the candidates, seven are from the BJP and one each from Apna Dal (S), RLD and SBSP. Candidates who filed nomination papers from BJP are former ministers Mahendra Singh and Ashok Kataria, state party vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dharmendra Kumar Rai, Santosh Singh and Mohit Beniwal. This apart, Yogesh Choudhary from RLD, minister Ashish Patel from Apna Dal (S) and Vichhe Lal Rajbhar from SBSP also submitted their nomination papers.

The candidates first gathered at the BJP state headquarters after which, they went to the Assembly and filed their nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy Chief minister Brijesh Pathak, SBSP president Omprakash Rajbhar and Ashish Patel from Apna Dal (S) were present during the occasion.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that all the candidates are experienced workers and their victory to the post of member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is certain.

Taking to his X handle, Adityanath congratulated the candidates, "Hearty congratulations to all the NDA candidates who filed nomination today for the post of member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council! Best wishes to all of you for your victory!"

Today was the last date for filing nominations and the last date for withdrawal of names is March 14. The term of the Legislature Council will end in May. Elections, if required will be conducted on March 21 and counting of votes will be held on the same day after 5 pm.