BJP-AIADMK Alliance Will Oust DMK Regime From Power: Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai: It is the AIADMK-BJP alliance that is going to dislodge the DMK regime from power following a win in the 2026 Assembly election, newly elected Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran said on Sunday. Nagenthran, without naming anyone, said "some DMK agents" described the alliance between AIADMK and the BJP as unsuitable.

It will not suit the DMK as this alliance, between Tamil Nadu's main opposition party and the national party that helms the Centre, will send them home packing, Nagenthran said in a social media post.

Hence, Chief Minister M K Stalin was perturbed, he said, adding that the verdict to be handed to the DMK by God through the people cannot be changed.

After taking over as BJP state unit chief on April 12, Nagenthran wrote on 'X': "I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the State President of @BJP4TamilNadu...It is our solemn promise that we will not rest until the corrupt and lawless DMK regime is defeated in the 2026 Assembly Elections."

Further, he said: "With the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the National Democratic Alliance comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Together - let us rise! Committed, Courageous, and United!"