'BJP-AIADMK Alliance Opportunistic', Says CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby After Meeting MK Stalin

Chennai: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary M A Baby slammed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for allegedly being “hypocrites” vis-à-vis the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the party opposes the law in Parliament while partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside.
Baby termed the BJP-AIADMK alliance an “opportunistic” one, in contrast with the DMK, which is the role model for the country.
“AIADMK voted against the bill but is shaking hands with the BJP, which has brought the anti-minority, unconstitutional, pernicious piece of legislation. Many provisions of the Waqf Act contradict the constitutional rights guaranteed for minorities,” he said.
His statement comes after he met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin here on Sunday. He was accompanied by CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam and Polit Bureau members K. Balakrishnan and U. Vasuki. This is Baby's first meeting with Stalin after he was elected to the post.
“We congratulated Stalin for the non-communal, progressive and democratic alliance in Tamil Nadu, due to which communal forces are unable to make headway,” he said.
He termed the DMK-led alliance in the state a model for the entire country and expressed confidence that it would be strengthened ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
While criticising the BJP-led central government, Baby said there was a systematic attack on secularism, minority rights and democratic rights of the people of India by the BJP government in the direction given by the RSS. “The Waqf (Amendment) Act is the latest example of their agenda,” he alleged.
Later, Stalin also spoke about his meeting with the CPI(M) leader, Baby. “Our bond stays firm; our alliance grows stronger," he wrote on X.
He also thanked Baby for congratulating DMK and the Supreme Court verdict on state autonomy. Stalin termed the SC decision as “living expressions of the federal ideals jointly championed by DMK and CPM”.
Also Read