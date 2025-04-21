ETV Bharat / state

'BJP-AIADMK Alliance Opportunistic', Says CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby After Meeting MK Stalin

Chennai: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary M A Baby slammed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for allegedly being “hypocrites” vis-à-vis the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the party opposes the law in Parliament while partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside.

Baby termed the BJP-AIADMK alliance an “opportunistic” one, in contrast with the DMK, which is the role model for the country.

“AIADMK voted against the bill but is shaking hands with the BJP, which has brought the anti-minority, unconstitutional, pernicious piece of legislation. Many provisions of the Waqf Act contradict the constitutional rights guaranteed for minorities,” he said.

His statement comes after he met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin here on Sunday. He was accompanied by CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam and Polit Bureau members K. Balakrishnan and U. Vasuki. This is Baby's first meeting with Stalin after he was elected to the post.

“We congratulated Stalin for the non-communal, progressive and democratic alliance in Tamil Nadu, due to which communal forces are unable to make headway,” he said.