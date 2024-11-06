ETV Bharat / state

J-K: BJP Accuses Assembly Speaker Of Favouritism After Passage Of Special Status Resolution

Srinagar: The main opposition party in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Wednesday accused the speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, of “helping the government” draft the resolution seeking restoration of the special status and its passage in the assembly.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Padder in Kishtwar district, said the passing of the resolution is against the sanctity of the legislature as it was not listed in the business for today.

“The so-called resolution that was moved and passed by the government was not in the list of business of the legislative assembly. Today, the House was to debate about the Lieutenant Governor's address. But with clever tactics, the government passed the resolution. This is against the sanctity of the house,” Sharma told reporters outside the assembly.

The National Conference-led government today passed the resolution seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with constitutional guarantees.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and seconded by Cabinet Minister Sakeena Itoo. It was passed by a voice vote in the legislature.

The NC-congress government has 55 legislators, while the opposition BJP has 28 legislators in the 90-member house.

"Our reports suggest that the Speaker helped the government draft the resolution on Tuesday evening. The speaker had gave a list of the businesses also. But the resolution, which is illegal and unconstitutional, has no sanctity or validity because this assembly is not above the Parliament and Supreme Court verdict," Sharma said.

He said the government has trashed the dignity of Parliament and the Supreme Court verdict.