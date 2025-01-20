BJP, AAP Indulge In Battle Of Supremacy; Causing People In Delhi To Suffer: Sachin Pilot

Udaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly indulging in the “battle of supremacy” in Delhi, which he claimed brings suffering to the people of Delhi.

Speaking to the media here, Pilot said that Congress had emerged as the “better option” for the people of Delhi to represent them and expressed confidence that the grand old party would get the people’s mandate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

“There is a battle of supremacy between the Delhi government and the central government, and the people (of the city) are suffering in this,” he claimed. “We have given some guarantees to the people of Delhi. They also remember the development that took place under the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government. We will fight strongly, and the Congress will do well in the Delhi polls,” he said.

Attacking the AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and the central government, he said that the Congress party had released a good blueprint and guarantees to the people of Delhi, including development and better governance.

The Congress' five guarantees for the Delhi polls include providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits and electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 for women under 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' free health insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' and financial assistance of Rs 8,500 a month to educated unemployed youths for one year.

Pilot's comments come ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled to take place on February 5. The elections will likely be a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

He also spoke about the opposition INDIA Alliance in a separate statement, stating that it is still intact and strong in its opposition to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP. He went on to say that the only party capable of taking on the BJP nationally is the Congress party.