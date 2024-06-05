As BJP's Fancy '400 Paar' Fizzles Out, Party's 'Double-engine Train' Derails in UP

Lucknow: As the BJP's fancy slogan of '400 paar' fizzled out in the Lok Sabha election results 2024 with BJP falling short of the majority mark, the “double-engine train” in Uttar Pradesh too derailed in the most populous and decisive state where the NDA's winning tally has nearly halved as compared to the 2019 results.

While the BJP and its allies had won 64 seats in UP in 2019, this time they could win only 33 seats as the BJP's claim of winning 80 out of 80 seats remained unfulfilled. Significantly, seven sitting ministers of the Modi government at the Centre also lost their seats.



Heavyweights Bite the Dust

1. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development lost to Congress's Kishori Lal by 167196 votes from Amethi.

2. Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs lost to SP's Utkarsh Verma by 34329 votes from Lakhimpur Kheri.

3. Bhanu Pratap Verma, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises lost to SP's Narayan Das Ahirwar by 53898 votes from Jalaun.

4. Sanjeev Baliyan, Minister of Agriculture and Food Processing lost to SP's Harendra Singh Malik by 24672 votes from Muzaffarnagar.

5. Kaushal Kishore, Minister of Skill Development lost to SP's RK Chaudhary by 70292 votes from Mohanlalganj.

6. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Heavy Industries lost to SP's Brajendra Singh by 21565 votes from Chandauli.

7. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, union Minister of State for Rural Development lost to SP's Naresh Uttam Patel by 33199 votes from Fatehpur.

Five Ministers Save Seats

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

2. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

3. Minister SP Baghel from Agra.

4. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj.

5. Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.



BJP's Losing MPs in UP

1. Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur

2. Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj

3. Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar

4. Dharmendra Kashyap from Aonla

5. Dinesh Lal Nirahua from Azamgarh

6. RK Singh Patel from Banda

7. Harish Dwivedi from Basti

8. Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli

9. Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra

10. Rajveer Singh, son of former chief minister Kalyan Singh, from Etah

11. Ramshankar Katheria from Etawah

12. Lallu Singh from Faizabad

13. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma from Jalaun

14. Pradeep Kumar from Kairana

15. Subrata Pathak from Kannauj

16. Vinod Sonkar from Kaushambi

17. BP Saroj from Machhlishahr

18. Sangam Lal Gupta from Pratapgarh

19. Dhanshyam Lodhi from Rampur

20. Ravindra Kushwaha from Salempur

21. Praveen Kumar Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar

22. Rajesh Verma from Sitapur

23. Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur

24. Pushpendra Singh from Hamirpur

25. Ajay Mishra Teni from Lakhimpur Kheri

26. Smriti Irani from Amethi

BJP had given tickets to its 47 MPs in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Out of these, only 21 MPs were able to save their seats while 26 MPs lost their seats.