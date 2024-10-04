BJD Trains Guns At Odisha Governor Raghubar Das

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday trained guns at Governor Raghubar Das alleging that the Odisha Raj Bhawan has turned into the war room for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference here, senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo said that both the governor as well as the Raj Bhawan are above politics."However, the Raj Bhawan for the last few days has turned into a political 'adda' or hub.

After the elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Raj Bhawan. Sarma then said that his visit was personal. But, the actual cause of his visit was later known when Chief Minister Mohan Majhi went to Jharkhand for the election campaigning. Is it the personal reason behind Sarma's visit? Meanwhile, M. Venkaiah Naidu also stayed in the Raj Bhawan," alleged Deo. She stated that the Governor has to answer why the Raj Bhawan has been turned into a political adda.

Deo also alleged that the CM Majhi went to Jharkhand for election campaigning following orders from the Governor’s house. The Rajya Sabha MP further said that there are discussions that Governor Ragubar Das' going to contest in the upcoming Jharkhand elections. Deo stated that Das should provide justice to Baikuntha Pradhan, the ASO who was beaten up by his son, before leaving Odisha. Senior BJD leader Sasmit Patra also targeted Governor Das seeking clarification for his role in turning the Odisha Raj Bhawan into a political hub.

"Is he in the race for the Jharkhand Chief Minister post and for this, Das despite holding a constitutional post is reducing the dignity of the Raj Bhawan. They should also clarify that the BJP leaders' visits to the Raj Bhawan are personal or political. We as well as the people of Odisha are feeling that it is all political," alleged Patra. He also raised the issue of alleged assault on ASO Pradhan by Das's son questioning when CM Majhi, who said the law would take its course, will take action against the Governor's son.

In response to BJD's allegations, ruling BJP’s state spokesperson Dilip Mallick said that BJD is making an issue out of a non-issue and throwing stones at the Raj Bhawan only to divert attention from the rising infighting in their party."If a Chief Minister of another state meets the Governor, it may either be a courtesy visit or on personal grounds," said Mallick.