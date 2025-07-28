ETV Bharat / state

BJD Seeks NCW Action Against BJP MLA for Derogatory Remarks On Party Leader

New Delhi: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met the National Commission for Women here on Monday in connection with the alleged derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA from Odisha's Nilagiri Santosh Khatua against its senior party leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

The delegation comprising senior BJD leaders, including Sasmit Patra and Niranjan Bishi, during their meeting with the National Commission for Women briefed about the matter. They demanded immediate action against the BJP lawmaker.

Addressing the media, shortly after the meeting, Bishi said, "Today, we have come to the chairperson of the National Commission for Women to institute a complaint against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua, who has committed an offence against our prominent women leader of Odisha, Lekhasri Samantsinghar."

Attacking the BJP government in Odisha, he questioned, when a prominent women leader is not protected in the state, how will the common women be protected in the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government?