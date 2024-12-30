LOP Naveen Patnaik Visits Ganjam, Says Government Must Compensate Farmers At The Earliest

Berhampur: BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Ganjam district in Odisha to review the crop loss situation following allegations of a farmer's suicide. He went to the croplands and met farmers during his day-long visit to the district. Patnaik first went to Seragada block in his home constituency Hinjili, then to Aska, Kabisuryanagar and will be visiting Khallikote before returning to Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik saw the ravaged crop fields and discussed with some farmers about their problems. After taking stock of the losses incurred, he assured that the BJD will ensure all affected are duly and immediately compensated by the government. "I have been looking at the crop damage across the district, which is very bad. The farmers must be compensated very quickly as had been done at the time of my government," said Patnaik. On being asked about what would he advise the BJP government to do in such a situation, Patnaik said the farmers must be given the due compensation quickly.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited three districts where crop loss has been reported and met the families of the affected farmers. He also took stock of the situation near the paddy fields and assured that timely support will be given to all the affected.

Ahead of Majhi's visit, a bevy of political party leaders went to Barang village in Ganjam district where a 64-year-old farmer Banamali Penthai allegedly died by suicide devastated by crop loss due to unseasonal rains and fearing the burden of unpaid loans.

Banamali, a sharecropper, was cultivating five acres of farmland—two of his own and three on lease—when the unseasonal rains damaged his harvest. Reports reveal that the farmer had borrowed heavily from two self-help groups (SHGs) and a private lender. With no means to repay his loans, he succumbed to despair, leaving his family in financial and emotional distress.

Opposition Parties Demand Accountability

Leaders from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were among the first to visit the family, sending a fact-finding team to Barang. Headed by former Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu, the team included former Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, district BJD president Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik, and other senior leaders. They met the bereaved family, offering Rs 20,000 in aid and inquiring about the circumstances leading to Banamali’s death.

Speaking to the media, Sahu criticized the state government for failing to issue timely warnings about the unseasonal rains. “The Meteorological Department had predicted the rainfall, yet the government took no proactive measures to assist farmers,” he said. Sahu also pointed out that the government’s lack of support for farmers contributed to their financial despair. "If timely warnings and assistance were provided, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he added.

Former MLA Bikram Panda accused the state of complacency, stating, “If the government had acted swiftly and provided compensation for crop damage earlier, incidents like this could have been avoided.”

BJP Leaders Call for Joint Efforts

Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak of the BJP met the farmer’s family and pledged additional financial assistance. Along with Rs 60,000 from the Red Cross fund, Nayak personally handed over Rs 30,000 to the family. He assured them that the BJP government would conduct a comprehensive assessment of crop losses in the region and provide compensation to all affected farmers.

The BJP’s Kisan Morcha delegation, led by Maheshwar Sahu, also visited Barang. They appealed for calm among farmers, promising that the state and central governments would take necessary measures to address the crisis. “This government stands by the farmers. Compensation for crop damage will be disbursed soon,” Sahu said.

Congress Highlights Farmer Woes

Congress leader Bhagirathi Behera criticized both the ruling and opposition parties, accusing them of exploiting the farmer’s tragedy for political mileage. During his visit to Barang, Behera demanded immediate loan waivers for Banamali’s family and proper compensation for all affected farmers. “If the government does not take action, Congress will stand with the family to fight for justice,” he asserted, adding the government must waive the family’s loans immediately to ensure justice.

District Administration’s Response

The Ganjam district administration has announced Rs 60,000 in compensation from the Red Cross fund. Additional financial aid is expected once the Revenue and Agriculture Departments complete their assessment of crop damage. However, critics argue that the government’s response has been reactive rather than proactive, failing to address the larger issue of farmer distress in Odisha.

The suicide of Banamali Penthai is the second such incident in Odisha within six months, underscoring the precarious situation of farmers in the state. Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc on agriculture, destroying crops across vast areas. In Ganjam alone, over 37,000 hectares of Kharif crops have been reported damaged, affecting thousands of farmers.