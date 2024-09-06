BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, Who Expelled For Anti-Party Activities, Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for anti-party activities soon after he tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. Kumar then joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Bhartruhari Mahatab and other senior leaders.
Kumar has resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha MP representing the BJD, submitting his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. In the letter, he mentioned that the decision was made with full awareness and consideration.
"I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House, Kumar said in the resignation letter." He thanked Patnaik for sending him to the Rajya Sabha.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. It is a big decision for me to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Kalahandi, my native place, did not witness development during the BJD regime due to rampant corruption.”
"Crores of rupees were looted in Kalahandi. Some BJD leaders, government officers and others were involved in financial irregularities. I raised my voice against corruption. I resigned from the Rajya Sabha to protect the interests of Kalahandi," Kumar told reporters after joining the saffron camp in the national capital. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More