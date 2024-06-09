ETV Bharat / state

BJD Chief Patnaik Speaks to Naidu, Congratulates TDP Leader

By PTI

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bagged 135 seats out of 175, whereas in the parliamentary elections, the party secured 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik
BJD president Naveen Patnaik (ANI Picture)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's outgoing chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his party's success in the recently concluded elections.

Taking to X, Patnaik said, "Spoke with Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Ji (@ncbn) and congratulated him on his stupendous success in the just concluded elections. I have been associated with him for a very long time during my political journey. Wish #AndhraPradesh reach new heights of development under your leadership."

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 135 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly followed by Jansena Party (21), YSRCP (11) and BJP (8). In the parliamentary elections, TDP won 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, followed by YSRCP (4), BJP (3) and JNP (2).

Patnaik's BJD on the other hand had lost the polls in Odisha by securing 51 of the 147 assembly seats while the BJP bagged 78, Congress (14), Independent (3) and CPI(M) 1 seat. The BJD could not open its account in the Lok Sabha polls while BJP won 20 seats and one was clinched by the Congress.

