'BJD-BJP are Partners..., Naveen Patnaik Attacks Us on PM's Diktat', Alleges Rahul Gandhi

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Naveen Patnaik led Biju Janata Dal(BJD) for targetting the Congress party on the commands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raurkela(Odisha): Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi accused Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in Odisha to be a partner of Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Addressing the public on day 25 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul said that the partnership government of Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi runs in Odisha.

“As you know Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi run a partnership government in Odisha. They both have joined hands. I see in Parliament that BJD people harass us at the behest of Modi ji. It is the Congress party alone which has been opposing the BJD-BJP for the people of Odisha," Rahul said.

“I am here in Odisha to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. (‘Nafrat ki bazaar me mohabbat ki dukan khulne aaya hu’)," Rahul added.

The Congress leader further asserted that as many as 30 lakh people from the state have migrated as labourers to other states for livelihood as the state government “was not working for them”. “While 30 lakh people have migrated to other states for their livelihood, 30 crorepati from outside Odisha have come here to loot the state’s wealth”, Rahul claimed.

"Odisha has a huge population of tribals, but they along with Dalits are being "neglected" in the state by the government. I have come here to listen to your 'Maan ki baat' for 6/7 hours and speak a little for 15 minutes", he added.

Earlier Rahul began his Bharat Joda Nyay Yatra in Odisha's steel city by offering prayer at Ved Vyas Shiv temple and started a 3.4-km-long padayatra from Uditnagar to Panposh Chhak. Accompanied by AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar and OPCC President Sarat Patnaik, the Congress leader mingled with the people.

15 hours ago

