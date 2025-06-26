Bittu Ji’s Old Age Home In Delhi Gives New Life To Elderly Abandoned By Family

New Delhi: Named Mallika Rani, at 73 years of age, her controlled sobbing would break any human's heart. She beats her chest and wipes her tears, unable to speak probably because she has too much to express and none to hear. A mother of three, both her sons threw her out of the house as they thought, as a widow she would bring bad fortune for their home. Today, she is alone, confined to the bed at a Delhi Old Age Home, but at least breathes easy for being taken care of by strangers when blood relations discarded her.

Mallika Rani is just one of the many inmates at the Jay Maa Durga Old Age Home in Chandra Vihar under Mundka Assembly constituency, who have made the place a home away from the home they had made with love and care.

Running the home is Bittu ji, an exception. At a time when emotional connections are losing track while chasing modern ambitions, he, coming from West Bengal, got stitching together what society has torn apart. He manages the home in a house located in one of the narrow lanes of the Chandra Vihar locality, voluntarily.

The home, at first glance, appears like any other nondescript building in the locality but step inside, and you will be shaken - frail bodies of the elderly, whose eyes tell stories of pain and betrayal.

“These are not just old people. They are parents, they gave birth to children, nurtured their dreams and gave them wings to fly. But look at their condition today. Most are abandoned and thrown out like spent matches,” says Bittu Ji.

From three meals a day to medicines and also an ambulance to transport for emergency hospital visits are all available at the home. Even Bittuji conducts the final rites of people who pass away at the home. A small yet dedicated team lends service to the inmates.

One of the team members also happens to have reached the home after he lost his wife to Covid. "Bittuji is like God to us. He took so good care of me that today, I work as a team member and am ready to take any responsibility. I do not have children and no place to stay. I made this my home and it has given me more than I had ever thought of," says Rajendra Kumar who has spent close to three years there.

“I consider this not an institution but a family,” Bittu says. Narrating the ordeals he faced when he began in 2011, he says, "Challenges were so many that I thought I would not be able to carry it off for more than a couple of years. But when something is done from the heart, the way opens up for better days. Now police drop many elderly destitute here. Many are picked up from railway stations, bus stops, or pavements. Hungry, ill, and heartbroken.”

Among the residents at the old age home are people like MK Mehta, 81, who seem to have lost some memory. But Mehta remembers the wrong his sons did to him. "When I sold off my house, both my sons wanted money. I paid them Rs 5 lakh each and deposited the rest in the bank. I get the interest from the bank but nothing from my sons, they do not even know where I am," says he, matter-of-factly. He points at the medicine shelf and says nothing is wanting here. "We get good food, medicines and some patients are challenged, but here all are treated well," expresses he.

Mallika Rani too shares that her daughter dropped her at the old age home. "After my husband died, I was treated like waste paper. I am happy here. I want to live here till my last breath," she says with teary eyes.

What makes this effort even more commendable is, it runs entirely without government aid or corporate sponsorship. People who share similar commitment to the society have come together to handle the work. Compassionate individuals and the local community contribute small donations and things just run.

"Our team of volunteers look after patients who are confined to the bed. All their chores are conducted from the bed only. Some are given diapers and we change them at intervals," explains Bittuji.

In a city of millions, Bittu Ji is just one man and the old age home, a reminder of the degenerating values in the society. "These inmates do not need money. All they need is a heart that listens, hands that serve, and eyes that don’t turn away.