Bitten By Snake, Nomad Girl Dies After Allegedly Denied Ambulance For Lack Of Aadhaar Card In Telangana

Vikarabad: A nomadic girl bitten by a snake died allegedly after being denied an ambulance for lack of Aadhar card in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

The tragic incident unfolded at Tandoor in Vikarabad district. According to the locals, Budaga Jangam Sangeeta (17) who belongs to a nomadic family in Daultabad Mandal, and her disabled mother Rangammalu live by begging and doing manual labor in an old building in the village.

After dinner at 10 O'clock on Saturday night, when Sangeeta put her hand on the adjacent wall, a snake bit her causing her extreme pain. Sangeeta's mother called the 108 ambulance helpline with the help of the neighbors after which the ambulance arrived at 10.30 PM as per locals.

Sangeeta was taken to the Kodangal Government Hospital where the doctors referred her to the Tandoor Hospital for specialised treatment. The girl was again referred from the Tandoor hospital to a tertiary care hospital in Hyderabad for specialised treatment.

Her mother Rangamma informed another 108 ambulance with the help of locals. The vehicle arrived about an hour later, but the 108 staff refused to admit Sangeeta to the hospital without an Aadhaar card in Hyderabad government hospitals, her mother alleged.

As Rangamma pleaded before the 108 staff to take her daughter to the hospital, in the meantime, Sangeeta's condition worsened and she succumbed. Rangamma has blamed the ambulance crew for her daughter's death.