ETV Bharat / state

BITS Researchers Develop Cost-Effective 'Fuel Cell' To Power Pacemakers

The fuel cell developed by using electro-carbon cloth is cheaper than the usual lithium-ion batteries that need to be replaced at quick intervals.

BITS Researchers Develop Cost-Effective 'Fuel Cell' To Power Pacemakers
Fuel cell (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: A team of researchers from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has come up with a unique battery-free 'fuel cell' to power pacemakers, offering a potential solution to the expensive lithium-ion batteries that need frequent replacements.

Professor Sanket Goyal and research student Vanmathi have developed the 'fuel cell' using electro-carbon cloth, marking a significant step towards making pacemakers more affordable and sustainable. This innovation has gained international recognition, making its entry into research journal, 'Micro Mechanics Micro Engineering'.

Why a 'Fuel Cell'?

Pacemakers play a crucial role in managing heart conditions and the lithium-ion batteries are usually relied upon to maintain a steady heart rhythm. However, these batteries not only involve a high manufacturing cost but also require periodic replacement through invasive surgeries. The new fuel cell aims at reducing the overall manufacturing expenses by using electro-carbon as an alternative energy source.

"Traditional pacemaker batteries are costly and have a limited lifespan, requiring frequent replacements. Our fuel cell model provides an affordable alternative, minimising the need for repeated surgeries," Prof Goyal said.

How 'Fuel Cell' operates?

The fuel cell is designed to be powered by blood flow around the heart, generating energy from the body’s natural circulation. When installed in a pacemaker, the fuel cell can provide steady power for 60 to 90 days. Recent animal trials demonstrated the fuel cell’s efficiency, showing it can maintain adequate energy levels to support pacemaker's functioning throughout this period.

"Once the fuel cell reaches its limit, which is around 90 days, it can be safely removed and replaced with a fresh cell," Vanmathi explained. "Our trials have shown that the fuel cell can be re-implanted in the same way as a conventional pacemaker battery replacement."

Advantages:

  • Low Cost: By reducing reliance on lithium batteries, the overall cost decreases.
  • Reduced Surgical Frequency: The fuel cell replacement will be cheaper, reducing the need for more complex battery replacement surgeries.
  • Sustainability: With the body’s natural circulation serving as the energy source, the fuel cell model is an environmental-friendly alternative to traditional batteries.

The team at BITS, Hyderabad plans to expand their research to explore ways of expanding the fuel cell’s lifespan and improving its power efficiency. Future work will focus on optimising this technology to support longer-lasting pacemaker operations, potentially moving toward human clinical trials.

"This research opens up a new approach in cardiac care, especially for those who find the regular surgeries challenging or costly. Our next step involves refining the fuel cell for more extended operation periods, ultimately aiming for practical human applications," Prof Goyal added.

Potential game-changer in cardiac health

If successfully implemented for human use, this fuel cell technology can transform the accessibility and sustainability of pacemaker devices, reducing both financial and physical burdens on patients. With ongoing refinements, the researchers aim to establish a cost-effective, reliable energy source for pacemaker that can benefit countless cardiac patients worldwide.

Read more

New artificial kidney-like device to free patients from dialysis

Delhi doctors implant pacemaker inside brain to control Parkinson's disease

Hyderabad: A team of researchers from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has come up with a unique battery-free 'fuel cell' to power pacemakers, offering a potential solution to the expensive lithium-ion batteries that need frequent replacements.

Professor Sanket Goyal and research student Vanmathi have developed the 'fuel cell' using electro-carbon cloth, marking a significant step towards making pacemakers more affordable and sustainable. This innovation has gained international recognition, making its entry into research journal, 'Micro Mechanics Micro Engineering'.

Why a 'Fuel Cell'?

Pacemakers play a crucial role in managing heart conditions and the lithium-ion batteries are usually relied upon to maintain a steady heart rhythm. However, these batteries not only involve a high manufacturing cost but also require periodic replacement through invasive surgeries. The new fuel cell aims at reducing the overall manufacturing expenses by using electro-carbon as an alternative energy source.

"Traditional pacemaker batteries are costly and have a limited lifespan, requiring frequent replacements. Our fuel cell model provides an affordable alternative, minimising the need for repeated surgeries," Prof Goyal said.

How 'Fuel Cell' operates?

The fuel cell is designed to be powered by blood flow around the heart, generating energy from the body’s natural circulation. When installed in a pacemaker, the fuel cell can provide steady power for 60 to 90 days. Recent animal trials demonstrated the fuel cell’s efficiency, showing it can maintain adequate energy levels to support pacemaker's functioning throughout this period.

"Once the fuel cell reaches its limit, which is around 90 days, it can be safely removed and replaced with a fresh cell," Vanmathi explained. "Our trials have shown that the fuel cell can be re-implanted in the same way as a conventional pacemaker battery replacement."

Advantages:

  • Low Cost: By reducing reliance on lithium batteries, the overall cost decreases.
  • Reduced Surgical Frequency: The fuel cell replacement will be cheaper, reducing the need for more complex battery replacement surgeries.
  • Sustainability: With the body’s natural circulation serving as the energy source, the fuel cell model is an environmental-friendly alternative to traditional batteries.

The team at BITS, Hyderabad plans to expand their research to explore ways of expanding the fuel cell’s lifespan and improving its power efficiency. Future work will focus on optimising this technology to support longer-lasting pacemaker operations, potentially moving toward human clinical trials.

"This research opens up a new approach in cardiac care, especially for those who find the regular surgeries challenging or costly. Our next step involves refining the fuel cell for more extended operation periods, ultimately aiming for practical human applications," Prof Goyal added.

Potential game-changer in cardiac health

If successfully implemented for human use, this fuel cell technology can transform the accessibility and sustainability of pacemaker devices, reducing both financial and physical burdens on patients. With ongoing refinements, the researchers aim to establish a cost-effective, reliable energy source for pacemaker that can benefit countless cardiac patients worldwide.

Read more

New artificial kidney-like device to free patients from dialysis

Delhi doctors implant pacemaker inside brain to control Parkinson's disease

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PACEMAKERSFUEL CELLBITS MAKES FUEL CELL PACEMAKERSBITSPACEMAKER FUEL CELL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.