BITM Edutainment: A Deep-Dive Into The World Of Science Through Sensory Adventure

Kolkata: How about watching fishes of myriad hues dart past you in crystal-clear waters, or planets drifting in deep space? It's not in a dream, but from a museum in Kolkata. Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), located at Ballygunge in Kolkata, is going to roll out a 3D ‘Edutainment’ zone, a first-of-its-kind immersive science experience in the city.



Set for inauguration in the second week of August, this new initiative is poised to take students beyond the world of textbooks into another realm, an arena where science, imagination, and technology converge to offer them a thrilling experience. BITM calls it a method to impart “education through entertainment."



According to authorities, this 3D space will cater to students from Class IX through to college. “We've always believed that science must be felt, not just read,” said Arnab Chatterjee, Director of BITM, said, "We are engaged in popularising and promoting science, especially among the youth, through various interactive models, exhibitions, educational programmes and activities. This time, the scope is being explored further. A new section is being designed with the help of modern technology. Through 3D videos, they will be able to experience how it feels to reach the bottom of the sea, or what the solar system looks like."



According to Chatterjee, until now, students of ninth and tenth standard or college and university did not have the opportunity to get a hands-on feel of the technology and science-related subjects. "This window is being created by BITM now," he added. Unlike traditional exhibits, this edutainment wing aims to blend storytelling, science, and advanced visuals. He said the new window will expand BITM’s legacy of making complex scientific concepts easy to grasp for the students.

This year, BITM opened the 'Lost at Sea' gallery — an underwater-inspired walk-through that has been a big draw. The gallery found takers among children and adults. Upon entering, visitors found themselves surrounded by digitally animated marine life. A quick QR scan lets them colour and release their own virtual fish, which then swims freely across the exhibit in real time.

“The aim is not only to fascinate but to inform,” said Chatterjee. “We’ve included extinct sea species, new marine discoveries, and even rare specimens like the skeletal remains of the elusive Vyakita. Visitors meet Hawksbill turtles, sea lions, and other underwater wonders in ways that leave a lasting impact.”