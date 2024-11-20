ETV Bharat / state

Bitcoin Scam Allegation: 'It's Supriya's Voice', Says Ajit Pawar; 'All Lies,' Responds Sule

Pune: The big pre-poll allegation dropped by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil that NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole had used Bitcoin scam tainted cash to fund polls has blown out into an all-out political war on polling day.

Sule on Wednesday refuted all allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies."

Earlier today, Pawar claimed that he could recognize the voice of his sister in the purported audio clips that the former IPS officer Patil had alluded to as proof of Sule's involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also promised an investigation into the scandal.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure it out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people," Pawar said.

Replying to Ajit Pawar's assertion on the audio being hers Sule said, "He is Ajit Pawar, he can say anything. 'Ram Krishna Hari'.

Earlier today, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and her family cast their votes at a polling station in Baramati.