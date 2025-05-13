ETV Bharat / state

BIT Sindri Campus Turns Into Battlefield, Many Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Student Groups

As per reports, one group first attacked the other with hockey sticks, rods and bricks. When the family members of an injured student reached the campus, the matter further escalated as their vehicle was completely vandalised by the senior students.

Dhanbad: Tension gripped the campus of BIT Sindri here in Jharkhand after a violent clash broke out between two student groups late Monday night.

Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and detained the students who were creating ruckus.

In a video which has surfaced after the incident, it has come to light that the students have vandalised the campus property as well. They forcefully entered the hostel rooms, and beat up the students, who fled the hostel campus out of fear.

One of the students injured in the clash said he was having food in the canteen when suddenly the youths from outside attacked them. The attackers launched an assault with chairs and sticks and whatever they found nearby, leaving several students injured.

"A clash between students was reported in BIT Sindri. Police immediately reached the spot after getting the information. Currently, the situation is under control and further action is being initiated," said Ashutosh Kumar Satyam, Sindri SDPO.

While several students have sustained injuries during the heated altercation, others chose to leave campus and left for their homes. "The actual reason of the clash is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway," said the senior official.