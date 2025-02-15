BIT Mesra Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence, Plans for Further Expansion

Ranchi: Founded by the late B.M. Birla in 1955, BIT Mesra celebrated its platinum jubilee, reflecting on its remarkable journey and future ambitions. Started with only eight faculty members and 83 students, BIT Mesra is now among India’s top academic institutions.

BIT Mesra, chairman CK Birla, on platinum jubilee celebrations said the institute is fulfilling the vision of his grandfather, B.M. Birla. “When we started, there were only 8 faculty members and 83 students. Today, we have nearly 10,000 students and 600 faculty members, and we plan to expand further,” he said, adding that the campus would see major infrastructure upgrades.

In 1986, BIT Mesra was granted university status under the UGC Act (ETV Bharat)

“My goal is to make BIT Mesra not just one of India’s top institutes but also the leading institution in South Asia,” Birla added.

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Indranil Manna, acknowledged the institute’s growing responsibilities, emphasising the need for further improvements in research facilities and rankings. “We are a self-financed institution, unlike the 60-70 government-funded institutions in India. However, we are continuously enhancing our research infrastructure,” he said.

A view of BIT Mesra (ETV bharat)

Manna added that the institute has sought assistance from the state government for upcoming projects, including new hostels and research buildings, and expressed confidence in further progress.

About The Institution

Initially, established with three departments—Mechanical, Electrical, and Science—BIT Mesra later expanded its focus to engineering and research. In 1964, it became the first institute in India to introduce a Space Engineering and Rocketry department. Also, the first institute to gain autonomous college status in 1972.

The institute introduced its Management Department in 1979, launching an MBA programme in 1980. It gained further recognition in 1984 when it hosted the 71st Indian Science Congress, attended by the then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

In 1986, BIT Mesra was granted university status under the UGC Act. Over the years, it has established extension centres in Jaipur (1995), Bahrain (2000), Patna (2006), and Devghar (2007).