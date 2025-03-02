Bison Died Due To 'Expired' Drug At Guru Ghasidas National Park, Says Wildlife Lover

Raipur: Wildlife lover Nitin Singhvi has claimed that the bison sent from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary to Guru Ghasidas National Park died due to expired injection.

The female sub-adult bison died shortly after being moved to the national park after a 12-hour truck journey in January. Singhvi said that the forest department documents have revealed that the bison was administered expired injection.

"Before translocating wild animals, they are made unconscious. The bison was administered an extremely powerful drug, Captivon, and its reversal, Activon, that was administered, had expired 10 months ago. Captivon is 3,000 to 8,000 times more powerful than morphine. As the expired Activon was ineffective, the bison died due the powerful effect of Captivon," Singhvi explained.

According to the wildlife lover, if the anesthesia, Activon, is not administered properly then animals have to face serious health complications. "Being unconscious for a long time slows down the breathing rate, which leads to death. Heart-related complications arise and heart attack can also lead to death. The female sub-adult bison must have died due to such problems," he said.

Singhvi said Captivon and Activon were ordered by the Jungle Safari management in December 2022 from Wildlife Pharmaceuticals of South Africa. Out of these, the batch numbers of the Activon used for anesthesia was 123040, which came in four vials (each of 10 ml), whose serial numbers were 12/283, 284, 285, 286, he said. "Its expiry date was March 2024. Of these, nine months after serial numbers 12/283 and 284 expired, the Jungle Safari management sent them to Baloda Bazar Forest Division on December 27, 2024 for bison translocation, where Barnawapara Sanctuary is located. On January 25, 2025, after making the bison unconscious in Barnawapara Sanctuary, the expired Activon was used," he alleged.

Sanghvi has sent the document to the state government and demanded justice. He has requested the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) to tell why expired drug was used.

"Who was the one who sent expired drugs from Jungle Safari to Baloda Bazar Forest Division? Who was the doctor who administered the expired medicine to the bison?" he asked.

Singhvi also said that permission to shift 40 bison from Barnawapara Sanctuary to Guru Ghasidas National Park was received in 2018 but no action was taken for four years. "Why was then one bison suddenly shifted?" he asked.