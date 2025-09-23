ETV Bharat / state

Bishnupur Ambush: Security Agencies In Manipur Appeal Civilians To Provide Info About Insurgents

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla pays tribute to the two Assam Rifles jawans killed in the Bishnupur ambush during a wreath-laying ceremony at IGAR (South), Mantripukhri, Imphal, Saturday, September 20, 2025. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The security agencies in Manipur, investigating the Assam Rifles ambush case of Bishnupur, have appealed to the civilians to provide information about the identity of the assailants.

“We are getting support from the civilians after the ambush, where we have lost two of our jawans. In fact, people came to the street protesting the gruesome incident,” said Lt Col Amit Shukla to ETV Bharat.

Unidentified assailants attacked a column of Assam Rifles troops moving in vehicles through a built-up area at around 05:50 PM on September 19. The vehicle-based column of troops of an Assam Rifles unit was moving on National Highway 2 in the general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, in Bishnupur District of Manipur, which is an AFSPA-denotified area, during hours of darkness.

“As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident,” said another official.

The Assam Rifles column came under unprovoked automatic weapons fire from unidentified terrorists on the highway.

The incident took place a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur.

“We know about the situation in Manipur. So, there is every possibility that anti-social elements might try to create anarchy in the state,” renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.

Nambol is a Meitei-dominated area, and it is around 15 km away from the state capital Imphal.

When contacted, the official ruled out the possibility of insurgents coming from across the border to carry out the ambush. “The border is far away from the spot. The area Nambol is Meitei-dominated, and there is less possibility that insurgents coming from Myanmar have conducted the operation,” the official stated.

Manipur shares a 398 km border with Myanmar. In fact, this segment of the India-Myanmar border is part of a larger 1,643-kilometre international boundary, which also runs through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

On earlier occasions, militants used to sneak into Manipur from Myanmar to conduct hit-and-run operations.