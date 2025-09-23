Bishnupur Ambush: Security Agencies In Manipur Appeal Civilians To Provide Info About Insurgents
A senior security official ruled out the possibility that the insurgents had come from across the border to carry out the attack.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The security agencies in Manipur, investigating the Assam Rifles ambush case of Bishnupur, have appealed to the civilians to provide information about the identity of the assailants.
“We are getting support from the civilians after the ambush, where we have lost two of our jawans. In fact, people came to the street protesting the gruesome incident,” said Lt Col Amit Shukla to ETV Bharat.
Unidentified assailants attacked a column of Assam Rifles troops moving in vehicles through a built-up area at around 05:50 PM on September 19. The vehicle-based column of troops of an Assam Rifles unit was moving on National Highway 2 in the general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, in Bishnupur District of Manipur, which is an AFSPA-denotified area, during hours of darkness.
“As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident,” said another official.
The Assam Rifles column came under unprovoked automatic weapons fire from unidentified terrorists on the highway.
The incident took place a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur.
“We know about the situation in Manipur. So, there is every possibility that anti-social elements might try to create anarchy in the state,” renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.
Nambol is a Meitei-dominated area, and it is around 15 km away from the state capital Imphal.
When contacted, the official ruled out the possibility of insurgents coming from across the border to carry out the ambush. “The border is far away from the spot. The area Nambol is Meitei-dominated, and there is less possibility that insurgents coming from Myanmar have conducted the operation,” the official stated.
Manipur shares a 398 km border with Myanmar. In fact, this segment of the India-Myanmar border is part of a larger 1,643-kilometre international boundary, which also runs through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.
On earlier occasions, militants used to sneak into Manipur from Myanmar to conduct hit-and-run operations.
The attack came two days before a bandh called by valley-based rebel groups opposing Manipur’s merger agreement of September 21, 1949. In recent months, the police and security forces apprehended several militants in the state.
The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), the umbrella bodies of Kuki-Zo militant groups currently under Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the Governments of India and Manipur, have strongly condemned the attack.
The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH), apex body of the Kuki tribes in Kangpokpi, expressed profound grief over the incident. “Their supreme sacrifice shall never be forgotten. They stood as guardians of peace, laying down their lives in the service of the nation and its people,” the Inpi said.
It is worth mentioning that a tripartite meeting among representatives of the Union Home Ministry, the Government of Manipur, and the Kuki National Organisation and the United People’s Front was held at New Delhi, which resulted in the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement for a period of one year.
However, the ambush has brought the security issue back to the forefront, as Manipur has seen violence after a period of relative calm.
The State has been under President’s Rule since February.
In April, Home Minister Amit Shah said that there had been no violence in Manipur for nearly four months, from December to March. In July, the home ministry extended the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months.
The President’s Rule was extended in Manipur till February 13, 2026, following Parliament’s nod.
The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, will remain under suspended animation.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which over 250 people have been killed.
Also Read
Manipur Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia Each For Kin Of 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed In Ambush