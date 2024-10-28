ETV Bharat / state

Felling Of Khejari Trees For Solar Plant Fumes Bishoi Community In Bikaner

Speakers in a meeting at Bishnoi Dharamshala in Ratanada of Jodhpurn called the felling of tress an attack on the culture of the community.

Members of the Bishnoi community at the meeting
Members of the Bishnoi community at the meeting (ETV Bharat)
Jodhpur: The Bishnoi community in Bikaner is miffed with the felling of Khejari trees for a proposed solar plant and has been protesting over it for quite some time. The Khejri tree has special significance to the community as they consider it auspicious.

However, the government has yet to reach out to the agitating community members. Regarding this, a protest meeting was organised in the presence of eminent people and religious leaders of the society at Bishnoi Dharamshala in Ratanada of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Environmentalist Ramnivas Budhnagar said a decision to feel Khejari tress if necessary was taken in a recent cabinet meeting. However, the government has not made any rules on this. If no decision was taken by November 10, a protest would be staged on Rasisar Highway.

Speakers in the meeting expressed concern over the felling of Khejari trees and called it an attack on the culture of the community. The Khejari tree is the identity of Bishnoi society, which has demanded from the administration that the cutting of these trees should be stopped immediately and sensitivity should be shown towards environmental protection. The members warned the administration that if their demands were ignored, they would be forced to protest on a large scale.

During the meeting, the saints said the society would make every possible effort to protect Khejari trees, which is not only helpful for environmental protection but also represents the religious and cultural importance of the society.

Saint Ramacharya, Laladas Dhawa and prominent members of the society like environmentalist Paras Ram, S K Bishnoi, Ramnivas Budhnagar, Rampal Bhavad, Netaram and Bhanwar Lal attended the meeting.

