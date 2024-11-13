Mansukh Mandaviya Undertakes Bhagwan Birsa Munda ‘Maati Ke Veer’ Padyatra

Jashpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took part in a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda here on Wednesday.

Chattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Finance Minister OP Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

The MY Bharat platform is a medium for the hopes, aspirations, and contributions of the youth towards nation-building, Mansukh Mandaviya said during the 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Mati Ke Veer’ Padyatra held today here.

During the inauguration of the ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda Mati Ke Veer Padayatra’, several athletes from Tribal communities were honoured, including National Cricket Player Akanksha Rani, Taekwondo Athlete Prateek Bada, and Mountaineer Naina Dhakkad, among others, an official media statement said.

Praising the MY Bharat volunteers and the youth of Chhattisgarh for their outstanding initiative in organising a significant event, Mandaviya said, “Mati Ke Veer Padayatra' has been organised by over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers from 150 colleges to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on 15 November. The event is entirely youth-led."

Highlighting that over 1.5 crore youth have registered on the MY Bharat portal, Mandaviya explained that MY Bharat aims to become a single-window system for youth, allowing them to contribute to the building of a Viksit Bharat by fulfilling their aspirations, whether in sports, arts, or culture. He urged the youth to keep the nation first in mind and to actively participate in nation-building efforts to realise the dream of a developed India.

Drawing inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda, he emphasised the importance of selfless service, stating that the youth are vital in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. "Seva is the fundamental value of our nation," he affirmed, underlining its role in fostering unity and progress.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Sai said that the people were excited about the function.

In a significant announcement, Mandaviya announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art sports stadium here designed to empower local youth and provide them with essential training opportunities that will position India to secure medals at the 2036 Olympics.

The Bhagwan Birsa Munda 'Mati Ke Veer’ Padyatra started from the Purana Nagar Ground and concluded at the Ranjita Stadium, passing through various routes. Young participants dressed as Bharat Mata, Chhattisgarh Mahatari, and Lord Birsa Munda enhanced the grandeur of the event, the statement said.