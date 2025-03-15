ETV Bharat / state

Black Hawk Rescued At NSA Ajit Doval's Residence, Know What Wildlife SOS Did Next?

Ghaziabad: A black hawk was rescued by Wildlife SOS at the residence of the country's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. According to the information, the black hawk was found lying in the security control room. Immediately after the incident, the security personnel contacted Wildlife SOS seeking immediate medical assistance for the bird.

The hawk, which was found lying on the floor in the residence, had an injury in its eyes, due to which it was not able to fly. The security personnel present on the spot kept the bird in a safe box so that the hawk would not suffer any harm. After this, the rescue team of Wildlife SOS reached the spot and checked the condition of the hawk and it was safely taken to the transit facility for medical treatment.

After being examined by doctors, the eagle was treated and then kept under observation for recovery. After receiving care and food, the black hawk became capable of flying. After being fit, the bird was released into the sky. Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "This incident highlights the need to protect urban wildlife. Birds of prey such as black hawks often get injured due to a collision with buildings and man-made hazards. Timely intervention is important for their survival."