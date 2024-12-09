ETV Bharat / state

Bird Hit Forces Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet Flight To Make Emergency Landing At Patna Airport

A Shillong-bound flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport after it took off from Delhi airport this morning.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Patna: A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Shillong made an emergency landing at Patna airport after it was hit by a bird on Monday, airport sources said. All passengers are stated to be safe, they added.

Flight SG2950 carrying 80 passengers took off from Delhi airport at around 7:30 am and detected a technical snag mid-air, prompting it to divert to Jay Prakash Narayan International Aiport in Patna, where it landed safely some time later. Its scheduled time of landing at Shillong airport was 10: 05 am.

Sources said a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. After detecting the technical issue caused due to bird hit, the pilot spoke to Patna Air Traffic Control (ATC) and then made a safe landing at Patna airport.

It is being said that a bird hit the flight some time after it took off, resulting which the the front turbofan was damaged and the windshield was badly broken. This incident occurred when the flight was around one km away from Patna airport. The pilot immediately contacted Patna ATC and on getting clearance, diverted towards Patna airport.

Earlier in the day, another SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Kochi, carrying 117 passengers, made an emergency landing at Chennai airport shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch. All passengers deplaned safely.

