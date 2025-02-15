ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Threat Looms: Expert Urges Urgent Preventive Measures To Protect Poultry Industry In India

Hyderabad: As avian influenza (bird flu) continues to pose a significant threat to the poultry sector, prevention remains the only viable defence, according to Dr. Mandava Venkata (MV) Subbarao, a leading veterinary microbiologist and bird flu expert. He emphasised the urgent need for central and state governments to take immediate action to safeguard the poultry industry in the country.

An alumnus of AP Agricultural University, Dr. Subbarao earned his PhD from Jabalpur University. He has conducted extensive research on animal diseases at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and retired as a virologist, research dean, and professor at the Joint State Agricultural University. Currently, he serves as an advisor to the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dr Subbarao shared insights into the spread of avian influenza in India.

Why is Bird Flu Resurfacing?

“Avian influenza has existed in India since 2004. However, it resurfaced in some areas this year due to cold weather from November to January. It is caused by the influenza Type-A virus, which primarily affects birds but can also infect animals including pigs, dogs, and even humans in rare cases.”

How Does the Virus Spread?

Migratory birds play a key role in the virus’s transmission.