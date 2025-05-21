Bird Flu Scare: Zoos And Bird Sanctuaries In UP To Remain Closed Till May 27

Lucknow: Amid the potential threat of bird flu, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of zoos and bird sanctuaries in the state till May 27. The state Minister of Environment & Forest, Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, said that Etawah's Lion Safari will also remain closed as per the new direction.

On May 14, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the temporary shutdown of all zoos and safari parks as a precautionary measure following the death of a tigress due to Avian Influenza at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park.

The direction to extend the closure of the zoos and bird sanctuaries was given by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the possible spread of H-5 Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) infection in the state. The CM has also instructed to take the necessary steps following the guidelines of the state and central governments to prevent infection.

Along with the sanitisation of zoo premises, all wild animals and birds should be examined regularly. "Employees should receive information on infection prevention, and necessary safety equipment, including PPE kits, must be provided," said Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, it was decided to shut the Lucknow Zoo from 14 May to 20 May, and now it remains closed for another week. Aditi Sharma, director of Lucknow's Wajid Ali Shah Zoo, said that Lucknow Zoo will remain closed till 27 May. Visitors are requested to visit the zoo only after 27 May, when the possibility of bird flu reduces.

A total of 340 samples have been sent by the Animal Husbandry department to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for testing till Tuesday. The department has also collected samples from 88 zoo employees and many wild animals. Teams of the Pollution Control Board have also collected soil and water samples. Now the zoo authorities and district administration officials are waiting for the results of the test.