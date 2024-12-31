Sambhar Lake Becomes Haven For Migratory Birds But Bird Flu Threat Looms Large

Jodhpur: India's largest inland salt lake in Rajasthan, the Sambhar Lake, remains a temporary haven for thousands of migratory birds every winter. While bird sighting is usually a treat for nature lovers, concerns have been raised following detection of bird flu in demoiselle cranes, locally popular as Kurjan birds, in Jodhpur's Khichan.

Stepping up the combat measures, the Forest Department and Sambhar Salt Management officials have ramped up surveillance around the lake. Patrolling has been intensified, and drones are being used to monitor the vast 240 sq km lake.

Winter Migratory Birds At Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

No Signs Of Bird Flu Yet

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) V Ketan Kumar confirmed that so far bird flu (avian influenza) has not been detected in any of the birds at Sambhar Lake. However, the state government has issued an alert in this regard, and officials have increased wetland monitoring to ensure the safety of these winged guests. Kumar said that a large number of migratory birds like Greater and Lesser Flamingos, Waders, Ducks and Common Cranes, are present around Sambhar Lake.

Safety Measures Heightened

In order to tackle the potential risks, a rescue center has been set up at Kachroda Nursery. In case any bird is found injured or shows signs of illness, it will be treated immediately. Dead birds will be safely disposed of by burning them in pits to prevent the spread of the infection.

For years, Sambhar Lake has been a major attraction for avian families and bird watchers as well. While visitors continue to hit the place in large numbers, the Forest Department has ensured that safety protocols are strictly followed.