Bird Flu Panic Grows In Kanpur Zoo: Baby Nilgai Dies After Tiger, Peacock, Surkhab

A baby Nilgai died under suspicious circumstances at Kanpur Zoo. Officials suspect an animal fight and sent samples to the NIHSAD amid bird flu concerns.

A series of animal deaths at Kanpur Zoo, including a tiger, peacock, Surkhab bird, and now a baby Nilgai, raises serious concerns over wildlife safety. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Kanpur: The situation at Kanpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh does not appear to be under control. First a tiger, then a peacock, followed by a Surkhab bird, and now a baby Nilgai has died. Although zoo officials claim that conditions are improving, the current reality suggests otherwise.

On Friday evening, a baby Nilgai died under suspicious circumstances in the zoo. The zoo's administrative officers claimed that the baby Nilgai died in a fight between the wild animals. Still, in the wake of the current situation, the officers sent the sample of the baby Nilgai to the National Institute of High Security and Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.

The death of the baby Nilgai has also been confirmed by Kanpur Zoo's director, Shraddha Yadav. She said, the reports of all the samples of the zoo's wildlife that have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly and the National Institute of High Security and Animal Diseases Centre in Bhopal have not come yet. Sanitisation work is being done continuously to save the wildlife in the zoo.

It may be recalled that bird flu has spread in the Kanpur Zoo. Due to this, the zoo has been closed to visitors till May 26. The spread of bird flu started with the death of Babbar lion Pataudi, and after that, a peacock was found dead in the zoo's jungle safari. Then Surkhaab, present in the zoo's bird enclosure, died. At the same time, there is a situation of panic inside the zoo due to the death of a baby Nilgai on Friday.

Read more: Bird Flu Scare: Zoos And Bird Sanctuaries In UP To Remain Closed Till May 27

