Bird Flu Outbreak In Telangana: Chickens Die In Abdullapurmet Farm, Culling Exercise Underway

Abdullapurmet: Health and animal husbandry authorities have sounded a high alert following confirmation of bird flu at a poultry farm in Batasingaram village of Abdullapurmet mandal in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Officials have initiated emergency measures to safely cull and bury dead chickens to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to Ranga Reddy District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Babu Beri, avian influenza case was detected at a farm with a total capacity of 36,000 chickens and thousands have already died. As on Thursday, there were only 17,521 live chickens at the premises. These are being culled and buried as a preventive step, Dr Beri said.

Surrounding Farms and Villages on Watch

All poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of Batasingaram will have their birds culled and buried as a precaution. Samples are being collected from poultry farms located within a 10-kilometre radius to monitor for potential spread. Medical teams have been activated and are conducting house-to-house surveys in the village.