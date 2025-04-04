ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Outbreak In Telangana: Chickens Die In Abdullapurmet Farm, Culling Exercise Underway

In view of bird flu outbreak, health officials are monitoring the situation and conducting house-to-house surveys to prevent further spread of disease.

Bird Flu Outbreak In Telangana: Chickens Die In Abdullapurmet Farm, Culling Exercise Underway
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Abdullapurmet: Health and animal husbandry authorities have sounded a high alert following confirmation of bird flu at a poultry farm in Batasingaram village of Abdullapurmet mandal in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Officials have initiated emergency measures to safely cull and bury dead chickens to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to Ranga Reddy District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Babu Beri, avian influenza case was detected at a farm with a total capacity of 36,000 chickens and thousands have already died. As on Thursday, there were only 17,521 live chickens at the premises. These are being culled and buried as a preventive step, Dr Beri said.

Surrounding Farms and Villages on Watch

All poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of Batasingaram will have their birds culled and buried as a precaution. Samples are being collected from poultry farms located within a 10-kilometre radius to monitor for potential spread. Medical teams have been activated and are conducting house-to-house surveys in the village.

Public Health Response

A team led by District Surveillance Officer Dr Ambika and Abdullapurmet PHC Medical Officer Dr Prasannalakshmi is checking for human symptoms of bird flu in the area. Residents are being screened and data collected of those showing signs of illness.

In February, the first confirmed bird flu case was reported from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Read more

  1. Amid Toddler's Death Due To Bird Flu, Andhra Pradesh Sounds Alert; Central Team Launches Probe
  2. Bird Flu Virus In Milk: US Scientists Discover An Easy And Affordable Method To Protect Cattle From The H5N1 Virus

Abdullapurmet: Health and animal husbandry authorities have sounded a high alert following confirmation of bird flu at a poultry farm in Batasingaram village of Abdullapurmet mandal in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Officials have initiated emergency measures to safely cull and bury dead chickens to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to Ranga Reddy District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Babu Beri, avian influenza case was detected at a farm with a total capacity of 36,000 chickens and thousands have already died. As on Thursday, there were only 17,521 live chickens at the premises. These are being culled and buried as a preventive step, Dr Beri said.

Surrounding Farms and Villages on Watch

All poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of Batasingaram will have their birds culled and buried as a precaution. Samples are being collected from poultry farms located within a 10-kilometre radius to monitor for potential spread. Medical teams have been activated and are conducting house-to-house surveys in the village.

Public Health Response

A team led by District Surveillance Officer Dr Ambika and Abdullapurmet PHC Medical Officer Dr Prasannalakshmi is checking for human symptoms of bird flu in the area. Residents are being screened and data collected of those showing signs of illness.

In February, the first confirmed bird flu case was reported from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Read more

  1. Amid Toddler's Death Due To Bird Flu, Andhra Pradesh Sounds Alert; Central Team Launches Probe
  2. Bird Flu Virus In Milk: US Scientists Discover An Easy And Affordable Method To Protect Cattle From The H5N1 Virus

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIRD FLUCULL AND BURY DEAD CHICKENSBIRD FLU OUTBREAK IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.