Bird Flu Hits Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, 17,000 Birds Culled To Stop Spread

The outbreak was confirmed by the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) after samples from the poultry farm tested positive for H5N1.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Raigarh: Authorities have issued a high alert in this district of Chhattisgarh after the outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, at a state-run poultry farm. At least 17,000 chickens and quails were also culled to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) confirmed the outbreak as samples from the poultry farm tested positive for the H5N1 virus, reads an official statement.

It said soon after the confirmation, local authorities began strict surveillance of the area within a 10 km radius of the affected site. Raigarh's Collector Kartikeya Goel also held an emergency meeting of concerned officials and stakeholders to address the bird flu outbreak and prevent its spread, the statement added.

A senior health official, Dr Bhanu Patel, said that humans were at a low risk of getting the infection but urged people to stay cautious and watch for symptoms such as fever.

“The health department team would conduct a door-to-door survey and health check-up within a 1 km radius of the poultry farm so that people with flu symptoms are given precautionary treatment,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, officials said that a 1 km radius around the affected farm has been declared an “infected zone,” while a 10 km radius around the farm has been declared a “surveillance zone,” where poultry and egg shops will be closed.

An official said that as per the standard procedure, personnel from the municipal corporation and veterinary and health departments conducted a joint operation overnight, culling 5,000 chickens and 12,000 quails and destroying 17,000 eggs and poultry feed on the farm.

“The animal husbandry department will provide compensation to owners of poultry birds within the affected area,” he said.

