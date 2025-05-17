Amid Bird Flu Alert In UP, ETV Bharat's Reality Check Reveals Acute Shortage Of Vet Doctors And Pharmacists

Lucknow: Following the death of tigress Shakti and tiger Pataudi recently due to bird flu at the Gorakhpur Zoo, questions have been raised on the preparedness of Uttar Pradesh's veterinary services. Even though the state has 2206 veterinary hospitals, services have been thrown out of gear allegedly due to shortage of doctors and pharmacists, especially at a time when avian influenza is spreading rapidly.

Amid growing concerns over state's readiness to deal with this crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate closure of zoos in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur for a week as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a team of ETV Bharat carried out a reality check to gauge the veterinary infrastructure and the state's preparations in the wake of the threat.

Shockingly, it was found that there is a severe shortage of doctors and pharmacists at the 2206 veterinary hospitals. For example, in Gorakhpur, there are 53 vet hospitals, but three of them have no doctors. Here, there are 25 pharmacists for 25 hospitals, while the rest 28 hospitals are devoid of pharmacists.

The situation is no different in Meerut. The city's trauma center for animals, which is run by the Municipal Corporation, is barely functional. Without proper care, many animals were seen suffering. At the government veterinary hospital, Dr Mahavir Singh acknowledged the staff shortage scenario. He said the hospital sees around 40-45 animals daily, but the staff is insufficient to manage the load.

In Meerut's regional laboratory, where samples collected from nine districts are examined, there are only two staff members on duty. Owing to lack of adequate infrastructure to conduct tests on-site, the lab collects samples and then sends to IVRI in Bareilly for bird flu testing.

As far as the strength is concerned, of the 385 sanctioned veterinary posts across Meerut division, only 299 have been filled, while rest 86 positions are lying vacant.

Now digest this. In Bagpat district, 14 hospitals are functioning without a single veterinary doctor. In Bulandshahr, three out of ten key positions are vacant, while 15 smaller vet clinics are completely doctorless.

In view of the prevailing situation, the administration in Prayagraj has formed three quick response teams to combat bird flu.

There are 50 veterinary hospitals in the district, and five are operating without doctors, admitted Chief Veterinary Officer Shivnath Yadav, adding that a super-specialty veterinary hospital is under construction in Jasra.

Surveillance has been heightened near rivers and other water bodies as the spread of avian influenza has been primarily attributed to migratory birds. As per the directions, samples of dead birds are being collected and sent to Bhopal for testing. This apart, poultry farms are also being closely monitored, with focus on putting precautionary measures in place.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi seems better prepared as the government veterinary hospital there has modern infrastructure, with adequate staff and proper vaccination facilities. A control room has also been set up to monitor poultry farms and conduct screenings of birds, with samples being sent to Bhopal and Bareilly for further examination.

However, in Bareilly, the constituency of state's Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, there are only 29 doctors and 15 pharmacists at the 37 hospitals, with the strength falling way below the requirement. Even the regional laboratory in Bareilly collects samples but sends those to other labs for disease testing, including bird flu.

In Jhansi, the situation at 23 veterinary hospitals is equally concerning. There are only nine pharmacists as against the 23 positions required. Some pharmacists are managing four hospitals simultaneously, while others are handling three at a time.

However, despite all these issues, veterinary services have still not been classified as emergency services in Uttar Pradesh. Dr Anil Kumar, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Veterinary Association, expressed disappointment when he stated that veterinarians risk their lives during crises like bird flu, but still the state government has not recognised their work as part of emergency services.

Given the current circumstances, only 11 divisional-level labs are operating in the state, but none are equipped for bird flu testing except the IVRI in Bareilly. Officials said that approval for labs for various tests has been received in all 75 districts, as the facility currently doesn't extend to every district.

On the surveillance, Dr Yogesh Singh Pawar, Director of Disease Control at the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department, said, "Teams have been asked to report any signs of infection immediately. An intensified surveillance is underway. Last year, 21584 bird flu samples were collected and sent to IVRI Bareilly for testing. This year, 805 samples were collected in April, but so far all samples have tested negative."