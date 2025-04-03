Bird Flu Alert: Andhra Sees First H5N1 Death, Two-Year-Old Girl Succumbs 'After Eating Raw Chicken'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported the first H5N1 fatality in the state after a two-year-old girl child from Narasaraopet in Palnadu district died due to H5N1 influenza virus (bird flu).
As per reports, the child had allegedly consumed raw chicken meat. This, combined with low immunity, is suspected to have led to the bird flu infection. The cause of death was officially confirmed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, prompting action by the health authorities.
The child was reportedly admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri on March 4 with fever, breathing difficulties and other symptoms, and died on March 16. After multiple tests were conducted by state authorities and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the presence of H5N1 virus was confirmed. This is the first case of death of a human due to bird flu virus.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has sounded high alert across all districts, but mentioned that that there is no reason to panic. A central expert team from Delhi reached AIIMS Mangalagiri to review the case and hold discussions with the doctors. The team will also inspect the VRDL lab in Guntur and visit Narasaraopet tomorrow to assess the situation.
When the health officials questioned the child's family members, her mother revealed that she used to play with pet and stray dogs, and had consumed raw chicken meat, two days before she developed the symptoms. In a sign of relief, the animal husbandry officials have stated that there is no known bird flu outbreak in Palnadu district. To track a possible outbreak, a fever survey was conducted near the residence of the deceased; however, no additional cases were reported. As part of investigation, the officials also inspected a nearby meat shop and collected samples.
Precautionary Measures Issued By Health Dept
While the state government is monitoring the situation closely, it has urged people to follow safety precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.
- It is advisable to cook chicken and eggs thoroughly at 100 degC.
- Avoid contact with sick birds and pets.
- Do not allow elderly persons and children with low immunity near bird flu-affected areas.
- Seek medical help if experiencing fever, severe cough, or cold.
- Monitor the oxygen levels, as was being followed as COVID-19 protocols.