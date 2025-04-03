ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Alert: Andhra Sees First H5N1 Death, Two-Year-Old Girl Succumbs 'After Eating Raw Chicken'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported the first H5N1 fatality in the state after a two-year-old girl child from Narasaraopet in Palnadu district died due to H5N1 influenza virus (bird flu).

As per reports, the child had allegedly consumed raw chicken meat. This, combined with low immunity, is suspected to have led to the bird flu infection. The cause of death was officially confirmed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, prompting action by the health authorities.

The child was reportedly admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri on March 4 with fever, breathing difficulties and other symptoms, and died on March 16. After multiple tests were conducted by state authorities and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the presence of H5N1 virus was confirmed. This is the first case of death of a human due to bird flu virus.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has sounded high alert across all districts, but mentioned that that there is no reason to panic. A central expert team from Delhi reached AIIMS Mangalagiri to review the case and hold discussions with the doctors. The team will also inspect the VRDL lab in Guntur and visit Narasaraopet tomorrow to assess the situation.