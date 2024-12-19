ETV Bharat / state

Bird Census In Just One Day! Odisha Plans Satellite Ring Tagging Of Flamingos

Bhubaneswar: In a first-of-its-kind experiment, the forest officials in Odisha are planning to complete the annual bird census across the state in a single day. While the bird counting will be done on January 18, 2025, the entire process would begin two days prior on the 16th of the month.

Arrangements have been made to install satellite tracking rings on the legs of the birds. The ring would be fitted to the legs of 10 flamingos which will ease ascertaining of the bird status.

"All the birds will be counted in a single day in the state. The counting will take place on January 18. The process will begin on the 16th. Arrangements have been made to carry out bird census especially in places like Chilika, Bhitarkanika, Hirakud," said Wildlife PCCF Prem Kumar Jha.

Winged Guests In Chilika (ETV Bharat)

“The installation of satellite tracking rings would allow monitoring of other migratory birds as well. The satellite tracking rings can easily detect whether the bird(s) have arrived from Siberia or any other country. The same way, when the birds return to their homes, it will be easier to find out if they have gone to Siberia or elsewhere," added PCCF Jha.

21 Camps Set Up To Combat Poaching Of Winged Guests

In order to ensure protection of the exotic birds, 21 bird camps have been set up this year, and each camp would be manned by at least two to three people. Mostly, migratory birds find refuge in Tangi, Chilika, Balugaon, Rambha and Satapada Range. The Nalabana bird sanctuary especially witnesses a substantial congregation of migratory birds for laying nests. Majority of the avian guests are sighted in these areas. However, as the Tangi range sees the highest number of birds every year, 11 of the 21 bird camps have been set up in the Kari Tangi range.

Annual Bird Census In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Tourists Asked Not To Feed Birds

Millions of exotic birds flock to Chilika every year. Not just the ornithologists, but a lot of tourists visiting the place also enjoy the bird sighting. However, with the intention of having a closer look at the birds, they offer them biscuits and other food items which are not fit for consumption. Tourists have therefore been advised not to flout the rules and litter around which will help in better management of the entire census.

Chilika Is The Go-To Place For Exotic Birds

