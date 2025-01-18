Bird Census: Simultaneous Counting Underway As Odisha Aims To Finish Census In One Day

Bhubaneswar: Chilika has turned into a paradise for birdwatchers as thousands of exotic birds have flocked from across the world. Every year during winter, millions of birds arrive at Chilika, the largest brackish water lake of Asia, and other wetlands of Odisha drawing tourists towards the visual spectacle.

Maximum number of these winged guests are seen in Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud divisions. As part of the plan, on Saturday, the state government initiated its annual bird census, simultaneously deploying teams across key wildlife zones to complete the bird counting process in a single day.

Odisha Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, was the Chief Guest on the inaugural day of Chilika Bird Census and Training. Before touring Nalabana to witness the migratory birds, he also felicitated Sujit Narwade, Deputy Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), who was training the groups for the census.

Odisha Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia at Nalabana to catch a glimpse of migratory birds (ETV Bharat)

Bird counting is underway simultaneously in all the 52 Wildlife Divisions of the state, with special emphasis on Chilika, Hirakud, and Bhitarkanika. A total of 21 teams have been deployed in Chilika and Hirakud for bird counting, of which eight teams are stationed in Tangi range, five in Balugaon, three teams in Satapada and five teams in Rambha area. Eighteen teams have been deployed in Bhitarkanika. Similarly, the Rajnagar Forest Department will count birds in five ranges including Rajnagar, Gahirmatha, Mahakalpada and Kujang.

Officials from the BNHS, wildlife team, students from OUAT Bhubaneswar, and volunteers have joined the enumeration operation. Prior to the operation, mock drills were carried out to train the enumerators for precise data collection on the number of birds and the species. Each census group comprises five to six members, which includes forest staff and ornithologists as well.

During the survey, fishing and passenger boat movement has been completely prohibited in Chilika. The counting of rare Irrawaddy species in Chilika and the bottlenose dolphin species at the Satapada estuary will start from January 20. "Before that, a training will be provided to the enumerators separately at the dolphin sanctuaries in Satapada and Balugaon. Eight teams will be deployed in Satapada and 10 in Balugaon for the census. Each team will have five to six members and two boatmen. 21 groups have been formed in Chilika, 21 groups in Hirakud, and 18 groups in Bhitarkanika. Each group will include forest officials, species expert, and OUAT students," said PCCF Prem Kumar Jha.

Bird Count In Chilika

2024: 1137759 exotic birds, 189 species

2023: 1131929 exotic birds, 184 species

2021-22: 10.74 lakh exotic birds, 107 species

2020-21: 12.04 lakh birds, 111 species

2019-20: 10.71 lakh birds, 109 species

2018-19: 10.21 lakh birds, 105 species

2017-18: 8.68 lakh birds, 95 species

2016-17: 9.24 lakh birds, 100 species

Bird Count In Bhitarkanika

2023-24: 130123 exotic birds

2022-23: 123867 exotic birds

2021-22: 1.38 lakh birds, 144 species

2020-21: 1.36 lakh birds, 121 species

2019-20: 1.18 lakh, 105 species

Bird Count In Hirakud

The number of migratory birds that arrived at Hirakud in 2024 was approximately 3 lakh.