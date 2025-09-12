ETV Bharat / state

Birbhum: 6 Killed, Three Injured As Stone Quarry Wall Collapses

Birbhum: At least six workers were killed and three others injured after a wall of a stone quarry collapsed on Friday noon, eyewitnesses said.

The mishap occurred at the Bahadurpur stone quarry in the jurisdiction of the Nalhati police station. The six workers lost their lives after being crushed under the landslide.

The injured workers were rescued and sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, like other days, the workers were extracting stones from the quarry at noon.

"At that time, a landslide suddenly occurred in a part of the quarry. Nine workers working in the quarry were buried in the landslide. Workers from other stone quarries in the area reached the spot and started rescue work. The bodies of six workers were recovered from there. Three other workers were rescued in serious condition and sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital," eyewitnesses said.

A search is underway to remove stones to see if any other workers are buried under the landslide.