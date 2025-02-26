BioAsia 2025: Telangana Secures Investments Worth Rs 5,445 Crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana government secured major investments at BioAsia 2025, with 11 companies committing Rs 5,445 crore to the state’s life sciences and pharmaceutical sector.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a global hub for biotech and healthcare innovation. The investments are expected to create 9,800 new job opportunities. With the latest commitments, the total investment in Green Pharma City has now reached Rs 11,100 crore, generating 22,300 employment opportunities.

Key agreements signed with 11 companies

Bharat Biotech

Granules

Orbicular

IZant

Biological E

Virco

Virupaksha

Jubilant

Vimta

Aragen

Sai Life Sciences

Additionally, six pharma companies had already signed MoUs for Green Pharma City, further solidifying Telangana’s role in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research.

New collaborations and expansions

Several international and domestic organizations announced strategic partnerships and expansions including MSD (America) which signed an agreement with the Telangana government, citing Hyderabad’s advanced technology and life sciences ecosystem as a key driver for its growth. Agilicium launched a new office at RMZ Spire, setting up a Life Sciences Innovation and Talent Development Lab. ALS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, is establishing a biopharma cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) testing lab in Genome Valley. Mishi Pharma is expanding its presence by setting up a second R&D center in Hyderabad under its subsidiary Mishi Pharma Services Private Limited. The University of Queensland and Telangana Life Sciences signed an agreement for collaboration in cutting-edge research, digital healthcare, and AI-driven innovations. iHealth Innovation Manchester partnered with T-Hub to drive medtech, diagnostics, and digital health solutions. The Association of Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMO) announced that it will establish its headquarters in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Queensland representatives

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu held discussions with representatives from Queensland, Australia, at HICC on Tuesday. The meeting focused on investment opportunities in industries, sports universities, trade, and other sectors. The Queensland delegation expressed a positive response toward investing in Telangana. The meeting was attended by Dr Janet Young, Governor of Queensland, Rosslyn Bates, Queensland’s Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training and other senior officials from Queensland.