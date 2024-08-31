Binoy Kumar Saren New Officiating VC of Visva Bharati

Kolkata: Prof Binoy Kumar Saren will be the new officiating Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, an official statement said. A statement signed by the Acting Registrar on August 30 said Prof Arabinda Mondal, who was discharging the responsibility as the officiating VC, will hand over the charge to Saren with immediate effect.

Saren was the Principal of Palli Siksha Bhavana (rural education department) of the university and a member of the Executive Council - the top decision-making body of Visva-Bharati. Saren is the first tribal to become VC of Visva Bharati, a senior university official said.

After the term of permanent VC Bidyut Chakraborty ended in the first week of November 2023, Sanjoy Kumar Malik first took over charge as officiating VC in November. He was succeeded by Mondal a few months back. Now Saren will take charge of Mondal. The varsity official said the Centre will announce the name of the permanent VC in the coming days.