Bill Gates Arrives in Bhubaneswar, to Attend Several Programmes

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates is scheduled to attend several programs in Odisha, including one on artificial intelligence for farmers. He will also meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and participate in various schemes, including the Jaga Mission' and Mukta' schemes.

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in the Odisha capital on Tuesday night, and is scheduled to attend several programmes on Wednesday, including one with focus on use of artificial intelligence for farmers.

Besides meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gates will attend other functions related to the Jaga Mission' (scheme for development of slums), the Mukta' scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor) and Mission Shakti', officials said.

Since 2017, Odisha government's Department of Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making, they said.

